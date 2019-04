Regarding “Trump on border incursion: ‘Better not happen again!'” – Trump barks a heck of a lot, but where’s the bite? He needs to stop barking and start biting because these are desperate end times for America if Trump fails.

Psychotic globalist Democrats and their minions are committed to weakening America pursuant to foreign incursions and the takedown of the republic. It’s that simple and that dire. This is war.

World War II couldn’t have been won by the equivalent of tweeting.

Lawrence Brown