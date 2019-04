(NBCNEWYORK) — Alarming new claims have surfaced against the Boy Scouts of America, accusing thousands of leaders, who have since been removed from the organization, of abuse.

Though allegations came to light Monday night, a victims’ rights attorney who compiled a list of former Boy Scout leaders accused of abuse in New York held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the alleged widespread pattern of abuse within the scouting organization and to ask victims to come forward.