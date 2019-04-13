Tlaib blasts Democrat leadership

(Breitbart) Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Saturday claimed Democrat leadership isn’t doing enough to support Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the wake of blowback for trivializing the September 11th, 2001, terror attacks, suggesting the Party only puts the pair of Muslim lawmakers in photos to tout its diversity.

“They put us in photos when they want to show our party is diverse. However, when we ask to be at the table, or speak up about issues that impact who we are, what we fight for & why we ran in the first place, we are ignored. To truly honor our diversity is to never silence us,” Tlaib tweeted in response to a California state legislative aide lamenting a so-called “lack of support from Democratic leadership.”