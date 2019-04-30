Trans weightlifter crushes world records

A female Olympian condemned powerlifter Mary Gregory, a man who identifies as a woman, after he broke four women’s world records in one day at a Raw Powerlifting Federation event.

Former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies spotlighted in a tweet the “unfair playing field,” PJ Media reported.

“This is a trans woman a male body with male physiology setting a world record & winning a woman’s event in America in powerlifting. A woman with female biology cannot compete,” Davies wrote. “It’s a pointless unfair playing field.”

Gregory broke women’s records on Saturday in Masters world squat, open world bench press, masters world deadlift and Masters world total.

Gregory thanked the Raw Powerlifting Federation in a post on Instagram.

“What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record!” she wrote. “As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone – all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you!”

Davies pointed out that in many sports biological men are allowed to compete against biological women without having to undergo surgery, take hormones or even obtain a professional medical diagnosis.

“No surgery required today… no hormones… no medical diagnosis.. just self ID & reduced testosterone to a level x5 the highest average (98%) of XX females.. far worse than most realise. Madness & unfair,” she tweeted.

She said the reason there are men’s races and women’s races is “because we are biologically different.”

“Performance 100% confirms that. The reason steroids (including testosterone) are on the banned list is because using them gives you an advantage. FairPlay is racing by biology by sex not by gender.”

Smashing records

WND reported in depth the trend of biological males joining women’s teams, smashing records and dominating in sports such as weightlifting, softball, cycling, track, wrestling, football, volleyball, dodgeball, handball, cricket, golf, basketball and mixed martial arts.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Olympics have instituted policies allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams that correspond with genders with which they identify, provided the athletes undergo a year of hormone replacement therapy.

Among the many examples of men competing in women’s sports events: