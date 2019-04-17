Trespasser shot next to 'Violators will be shot' sign

BizPacReview suggested a suspected car thief in Minnesota “should probably have paid more attention to the sign on the property he used as a hideout from police.”

That’s because the suspect ended up being shot by a homeowner, not far from the window where the homeowner had posted a sign that said “No Trespassing.”

It also said: “Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again!”

According to the Pioneer Press, the homeowner ended up being arrested for “shooting and wounding a 20-year-old man in his yard.”

“Police brought Vincent N. Trotter, 36, in for questioning about what led to the shooting at approximately 10 a.m. in the Payne-Phalen area. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday,” the report said.

Also arrested was Jalik Combs, who was shot in the buttocks, forearm and leg, the report said.

His mother, Artesa Wheatley, lives on the same block and reported Combs was treated at a hospital and then also booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of auto theft.

“Wheatley said she talked to her son by phone and he told her the man asked him, ‘Did you see the sign that said ‘No trespassing’?’ and told him to get away from his house,” the Press reported.

Combs told Trotter he was leaving, but he was shot, according to Wheatley, the report said.

Wheatley told the paper she understands it was private property, but her son wasn’t armed.

The confrontation started when officers spotted an allegedly stolen car nearby. Officers tried to stop it, but the driver sped away.

“The vehicle was driving alleyways and side streets very recklessly, to the point where officers lost sight of it due to its speed as it accelerated away from them,” police spokesman Mike Ernster told the publication.

The vehicle apparently crashed nearby, and that’s when Combs allegedly fled into Trotter’s yard.

Wheatley told reporters her son, who also was wanted in connection with another auto theft case, had been diagnosed with mental illness.