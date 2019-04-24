Trump accuses U.K. of helping Obama spy on him

OANN: Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson, U.K. Spied On Trump Campaign, Passed Info To Obama Team pic.twitter.com/zEsiP8LRDM — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) April 24, 2019

President Trump spotlighted Wednesday on Twitter a claim by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson that the British government helped the Obama administration spy on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

“WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!” Trump wrote.

Johnson told the One America News Network that at the highest levels of British intelligence was an agreement to share information “in a way that would not necessarily attract undue attention but would be used to provide a documentary record that could be used to justify targeting Donald Trump.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft pointed out it’s been known for more than a year that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the FBI worked with former British MI6 spy Christopher Steele to compile the infamous “dossier” of what now appears to be Russian disinformation. The Mueller report has debunked its main claims, and Steele has admitted under oath the contents are unverified.

Hoft noted the dossier is troubling enough, but there’s more.

The lower-level Trump campaign worker George Papadopoulos, he noted, appears to have been targeted by three individuals with ties to British and/or U.S. intelligence: Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer and Stefan Halper.

Mifsud has been portrayed as a Russian agent, but WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a Twitter thread, presented evidence of a connection to British intelligence.

Downer is the Australian diplomat who claims that in a chance encounter in a London bar, Papadopoulos told him Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

But Downer has direct ties to the U.K. intelligence firm Hakluyt, where he served on the advisory board from 2008 to 2014

Halper, a professor at Cambridge University in England, had contact with Papadopulos, Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on behalf of the FBI.

Pattern

John Solomon, who has been breaking stories on the Russia investigation since it began two years ago, discovered that nearly all of the contacts with Trump campaign figures “involved the same overture — a discussion about possible political dirt or stolen emails harmful to Hillary Clinton, or unsolicited business in London or Moscow.”

Several of the contacts occurred before the FBI formally launched a legally authorized probe of alleged Trump collusion on July 31, 2016.

“The chances that so many would converge into then-candidate Donald Trump’s circle, in such a short period around an election, are about as rare as winning the Mega Millions lottery,” Solomon concluded. “In other words, most were not coincidences. A few, maybe, but not all.”

The FBI, he said, “clearly dispatched informers, agents and other operatives to gather evidence to bulk up the uncorroborated Steele dossier,” so agents could get a FISA warrant in October 2016 to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

‘Halper has the real Russia connections

The FBI used Halper to collect information on Page, staying in contact with him until September 2017.

Significantly, Halper told reporters in December 2016 that he was concerned about “unacceptable Russian influence” on the election.

But Halper also had invited senior Russian intelligence officials to co-teach his course on several occasions, including the former director of Russian intelligence, Gen. Vladimir I. Trubnikov. And he accepted Halper accepted money to finance the course from a top Russian oligarch with ties to Putin, Andrey Cheglakov

A former senior intelligence official told investigative reporter Sara Carter the FBI used Halper “to get more information on Trump aides, but it’s Halper who has the real connection to Russia.”