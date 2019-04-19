Trump blasts Mueller's 'op-ed' on obstruction

While the Mueller report exonerated President Trump on charges his campaign colluded with Russia, the chief executive blasted the special counsel for his extensive recounting of alleged dialogue and actions in the White House without the opportunity for rebuttal.

“Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue,” Trump wrote via Twitter late Thursday night.

The focus of criticism by Trump and others has been “Volume II” of the Mueller report, released Thursday, which focuses on the allegation of obstruction of justice. Mueller ultimately decided to hand over the matter to the attorney general, who concluded there was no case for obstruction.

Trump said some of the statements recounted in the report “are total bull—t & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad).”

He reiterated his assertion that the investigation was “an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened.”

The president said Wall Street Journal writer Kimberley Strassel “should get the Pulitzer” for her reporting on the origins of the investigation.

“She is a treasure (and I don’t know her) who correctly called the Russia Hoax right from the start! Others who were soooo wrong will get the Prize,” Trump wrote. “Fake News!”

Strassel summarized the Mueller report in a tweet Thursday:

“endless, unrevealing details of inconsequential interaction between trump folks and Russians.

“remarkable details about the many and varied statutes the SC [special counsel] nonetheless debated using to tie someone up for something on the Russia front.”

The Gateway Pundit noted that media largely have taken out of context Trump’s alleged reaction to news that Mueller had been appointed to investigate the Russia allegations.

“Oh my God,” the president told then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to the report, citing the notes of Sessions chief of staff Jody Hunt. “This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m f—–.”

Taken alone, Trump’s words could be interpreted to mean he believed he was guilty and was going to get caught.

But Trump, who now has been shown to be innocent of collusion, clearly was referring to how a special counsel probe would impact his administration.

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency,” Trump said. “It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

Mueller’s ‘fake legal analysis’

Affirming the president’s assessment, Judicial Watch founder and president Tom Fitton said Mueller’s report was filled with “innuendo” and “fake legal analysis.”

Fitton, in an interview Thursday with the Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs, said that while he was happy the president has been “vindicated once again,” he’s “outraged that there was this 448-page smear operation against him.”

“And you can see why the left was desperate to keep AG Barr under wraps and to suppress and actually try to stop press conferences,” he said.

“The Mueller team, I’m convinced, just wanted to drop this 448 report on him, innuendo, fake legal analysis, and Barr wasn’t going to let him do that.”

Fitton was referring to Barr’s press conference prior to the release of the report in which the attorney general emphasized that Mueller concluded there was no evidence that any American colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

Barr took time to explain how the obstruction of justice allegation, upon which Democrats have focused, was handled by Mueller. The special counsel listed 10 “episodes” of potential obstruction. But Barr pointed out that Mueller, nevertheless, did not refer charges, giving that task to the attorney general.

The Judicial Watch president said Trump is “attacked in the report for defending himself.”

The suggestion from Mueller is, ‘Well, that could be obstruction of justice, potentially. Don’t tweet at me, because I’ll put you in jail.”

‘200-page op-ed’

Radio host Mark Levin, a constitutional lawyer, called the obstruction section of the Mueller report “a 200-page op-ed” and “a political document that he never should have written,” the Daily Caller reported.

Levin said the first section, on possible collusion, was handled properly.

But “Volume II,” on obstruction, has not “legal significance,” he said.

“There is not a syllable of law in it. It doesn’t matter what (White House legal counsel Don) McGahn said or what the president said. None of it has been tested in a court of law. There has been no challenge to it. There has been no cross-examination. Nothing. That’s why Mueller wrote this.”

Levin said Mueller likely knew that left-leaning news networks such as CNN and MSNBC would obsess over it, insisting that was why it was written.

“This is a political document that he should never have written,” he said.

“This is 200-page op-ed. That is all this is. No prosecutor who wouldn’t want to be disbarred would ever produce anything like this.”

Most of the obstruction section, Levin said, amounted to “he said, she said” hearsay testimony.

None of it has been challenged, but the media have treated it as the truth, he said.