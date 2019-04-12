Trump considering sending illegals to sanctuary cities

Democrats have tried to block just about everything President Trump has initiated to deal with the crisis of illegal aliens invading the nation’s southern border.

They’ve tried to cut the capacity of detention facilities and blocked a policy requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated, among many other things.

On Friday, Trump said via Twitter he’s considering a new option: sending illegal aliens to the nation’s “sanctuary” cities, which refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.

Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the idea was “disrespectful.”

Reports said the Trump administration proposal was to transport migrants from border cities to “sanctuary cities in Democratic districts.”

Pelosi’s liberal district in San Francisco is a sanctuary city and California recently declared itself a sanctuary state.

She said: “I don’t know anything about it, but again it’s just another notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful of the challenges that we face as a county, as a people, to address who we are: a nation of immigrants.”

The president has been in a long-running battle with Congress over the crisis as the southern border. The dispute over funding for a border wall, in fact, resulted in a partial government shutdown earlier this year.

With Democrats refusing to fund a border wall, despite previous support, Trump declared a national emergency to re-appropriate existing funds.

He also has warned that if Mexico doesn’t stop the flow of drugs and illegal aliens within the next year, he will shut down the border.