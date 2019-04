(Washington Examiner) The Trump administration is considering suspending or limiting entry of nationals from countries with high rates of visa overstays as it seeks to clamp down on illegal immigration.

President Trump signed a memo on Monday giving the State and Homeland Security departments 120 days to come up with measures to tackle the problem.

“We have laws that need to be followed to keep Americans safe and to protect the integrity of a system where, right now, there are millions of people who are waiting in line to come to America to seek the American Dream,” Trump said.