Trump gets urged to file criminal complaint over Mueller probe

Tom Fitton, the president of government watchdog Judicial Watch, says President Trump should file a criminal complaint over the Mueller investigation.

“It’s that bad. He’s a crime victim,” Fitton said in an interview on the “Justice with Judge Jeanine” program on Fox News. “Peter Strzok and people like that who abused their offices for political purposes, they victimized him and many others. There’s got to be criminal accountability.”

Fitton, whose organization repeatedly has sued to obtain information about the Hillary Clinton email scandal and the origins of the Russia-collusion allegations, said, “If I were the president I’d walk over to the Washington headquarters, Washington field office of the FBI and lodge a criminal complaint.”

Jeanine Pirro was discussing the release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, which found, after two years of Democrats insisting evidence of collusion was in plain sight, no collusion on the part of the Trump campaign.

She said a long list of Obama administration officials, including then-FBI chief James Comey, deputy Andrew McCabe, agent Strzok, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, DNI James Clapper and CIA chief John Brennan, are responsible.

Fitton explained: “They’re trying desperately to hold on to and keep propped up their hoax. And it was a knowing lie in my view. They all knew there was never Russia collusion and they concocted pretextual intelligence reports working also with the Clinton campaign as part of that to go after President Trump with an illicit and unprecedented, unprecedented spying campaign.”

He continued: “It’s not just a DOJ-FBI scandal, judge as you point out, the CIA, NSA, office of director of National Intelligence, and the State Department were all part of this. Was all hands on deck going after then-candidate Trump and then it continued and morphed into the corruptly formed Mueller investigation.

“As you and I discussed I think the last time I was on this program, there should never have been a Mueller report.

“As far as I’m concerned. This monstrous report is just another abuse of power by the Mueller special counsel operation, designed to defame and political hamper the president as opposed to shed light on anything substantial,” he said.