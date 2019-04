(DAILYCALLER) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the New York Times Saturday, tweeting a dire prediction suggesting that the outlet was not long for this world.

“The New York Times Sanctuary Cities/Immigration story today was knowingly wrong on almost every fact,” he tweeted. “They never call to check for truth. Their sources often don’t even exist, a fraud. They will lie & cheat anyway possible to make me look bad. In 6 years they will be gone……..”