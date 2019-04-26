Trump promises to declassify 'Obama spying' documents

President Trump promised Thursday to declassify records related to the Obama administration’s investigation and surveillance of his 2016 campaign.

The president told the Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity he wanted to wait until after the completion of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation of Russian interference.

“I thought that maybe they would obstruct if I did it early, and I think I was right,” Trump explained.

Last September, Trump ordered declassification of documents such as the surveillance warrant application obtained by the Justice Department to spy on his campaign and notes of FBI interviews with DOJ official Bruce Ohr. But he rescinded the order four days later.

“Everything’s going to be declassified and more, much more than what you just mentioned,” Trump said.

Ohr was the Justice Department’s liaison with Christopher Steele, the former MI6 officer who compiled the anti-Trump dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The dossier of unverified information, based on Russian sources, was used as primary evidence to obtain the warrants to surveill the Trump campaign.

The Mueller report, which concluded the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election, debunked key claims in the dossier.

‘Bombshell’ report coming

WND reported former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova said Wednesday that while While Washington is anticipating Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on FISA court abuse by the Obama administration, a lesser known report centering on former FBI director James Comey will be released soon along with criminal referrals.

The Comey report will be “a bombshell,” diGenova told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Mike Huckabee.

“It is going to open up the investigation on a very high note and there are going to be criminal referrals in it,” he said, without offering details about the report.

In March 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate Republican claims of FBI misconduct.

DiGenova said it’s been “evident since day one that there has been a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally and then if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump.”

See Joseph diGenova’s “Ingraham Angle” interview: