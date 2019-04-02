Trump 'ready' to close border, but walks back threat

(ABC NEWS) – Four days after issuing a firm threat to shut down the U.S. southern border as soon as this week, President Donald Trump on Tuesday was far less definitive.

“I haven’t made that intention known,” Trump said when asked by a reporter during an Oval Office photo-op if he intended to close the border this week.

He went on to say that he remains “ready” to shut down the border if necessary but expressed satisfaction with what he said are ramped up efforts by Mexico in the last couple of days to more aggressively stop migrants making the journey north to the U.S.

He then pointed the finger at Capitol Hill, saying “Congress has to meet quickly, and make a deal.”

“I could do it in 45 minutes, we need to get rid of chain migration, we need to get rid of catch and release, and visa lottery, we have to do something about asylum. And to be honest with you, we have to get rid of judges,” Trump said.

He then explained the process of “catch and release” to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg who was sitting beside him, telling him “you won’t even believe this, Mr. Secretary-General.”