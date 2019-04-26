Trump refutes Democrats' 'very fine people' smear

Democrats regularly condemn President Trump for allegedly declaring that the neo-nazis and other white supremacists involved in the Charlottesville riot were “very fine people.”

When former Vice President Joe Biden made the claim in a video launching his presidential campaign this week, Trump responded, demonstrating his comments were completely taken out of context, the Washington Times reported.

Trump said Friday, as his full remarks have shown, he was referring to people who wanted to preserve a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

In fact, during the Aug. 12, 2017, press conference in which he said there were “very fine people on both sides,” Trump clarified his remark in response to a follow-up question.

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” he said at the time.

On Friday, Trump explained he was “talking about people that went (to the protest) because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee — a great general, whether you like it or not.”

In his launch video, Biden said Trump’s remark regarding the Charlottesville protesters “shocked the conscience of this nation.”

But Trump explained Friday that “people were there protesting the taking down of the monuments,” noting generals still respect Lee’s ability as a military leader.

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast reported the mother of the woman who was killed in Charlottesville during the protest accused Biden of exploiting her daughter’s death for political purposes.

“But I wasn’t surprised,” said Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer.

“Most people do that sort of thing. They capitalize on whatever situation is handy. He didn’t reach out to me, and didn’t mention her by name specifically, and he probably knew we don’t endorse candidates.”

Biden says in the video: “That’s when we heard the words of the president of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were, quote, some ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Very fine people on both sides?”

Biden asserted Trump made a “moral equivalence” between “those spreading hate” and “those with the courage to stand against it.”

However, Trump’s actual remarks were: “Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

‘Pernicious and pervasive’ lie

CNN commentator Steve Cortes, in a RealClearPolitics column last month, wrote that news anchors and pundits “have repeated lies about Donald Trump and race so often that some of these narratives seem true, even to Americans who embrace the fruits of the president’s policies.”

He said the “most pernicious and pervasive of these lies” the “fake-news fabrication” that he described the neo-Nazis who rallied in Charlottesville as “fine people.”

“My colleagues seem prepared to dispute our own network’s correct contemporaneous reporting and the very clear transcripts of the now-infamous Trump Tower presser on the tragic events of Charlottesville,” he wrote.

“As a man charged with publicly explaining Donald Trump’s often meandering and colloquial vernacular in highly adversarial TV settings, I appreciate more than most the sometimes-murky nature of his off-script commentaries,” he said.

“But these Charlottesville statements leave little room for interpretation,” he said. “For any honest person, therefore, to conclude that the president somehow praised the very people he actually derided, reveals a blatant and blinding level of bias.”