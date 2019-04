(BREITBART) — President Donald Trump called out Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, who plans to veto a measure that would require immediate medical care to be given to infants who are born alive during an abortion.

At a rally Saturday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump acknowledged former pro-life Republican Gov. Scott Walker, then turned to the subject of Evers, who this week said the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection legislation is “redundant” and “not a productive use of time.”