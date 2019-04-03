Trump to address economic hit of border shutdown

(THE HILL) – The top White House economic adviser on Wednesday said that the Trump administration is looking at keeping truck lanes open and assessing other strategies to mitigate the potential economic hit should President Trump close part or all of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Larry Kudlow, chairman of the National Economic Council, told reporters that the administration is looking at ways to keep freight lanes open to accommodate trade should the border be closed.

He downplayed Trump’s suggestion a day earlier that security is more important than trade, arguing the two are intertwined.

“It’s a hard thing. Issues about individuals and groups getting to work, I understand how hard that is. Tourism, I understand that,” Kudlow said.

“The trucking lanes and the freight lanes and all the supply chain stuff is really the key,” he added.