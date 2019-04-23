'Trump Town!' Netanyahu wants to name area for U.S. president

In the wake of his election victory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to push for a “new community” in the Golan Heights to be named for U.S. President Donald Trump.

It would be called Kiryat Trump, which means “Trump Town” in English.

His announcement came in the form of a video posted on YouTube.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said.

“Therefore, after the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

The Golan Heights has been a disputed region between Israel and Syria for years.

In 1967, Israel seized the territory in the Six-Day War, and then annexed it in 1981. But America and other countries did not officially recognize Israel’s claim.

In March, Trump moved to change that by signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

“This was a long time in the making,” Trump said at the time. “Should have taken place decades ago.”

