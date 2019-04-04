Trump tweets parody video of Biden fondling himself

(New York Magazine) Joe Biden posted a two-minute-long video this week not apologizing for the way he has interacted with women in the past. “I’ve always thought [politics to be] about connecting with people … shaking hands, hands on the shoulder, a hug, encouragement,” Biden said in the video, dancing around actually saying the words “sorry” to the numerous women who have come forward to express unease about prior interactions with Biden. This was on Wednesday. On Thursday, the president tweeted a parody version of the video edited with photos of Biden to make it appear like he is massaging his own shoulders and kissing his own neck.

Had it been shared by just meme accounts and those inclined to repost things from meme accounts this video wouldn’t make you raise an eyebrow. But since it’s now been tweeted by the leader of the free world we’re obligated to talk about it.