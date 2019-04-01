Twitter greenlights death for all Israelis

Twitter allowed a Muslim news editor to post a tweet calling for the death of all Israelis.

Hassan Soleimani, editor-in-chief of the Mashregh News website, which is close to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, boasted that Twitter informed him he didn’t violate the social-media giant’s rules, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

He wrote in his offending tweet: “In anticipation of the day when the organs of all Israelis will be implanted in the bodies of people who need them throughout the world, and humanity will be saved… #Israelis’_dog’s_life.”

After the tweet was reported by users, Soleimani posted Twitter’s response to the complaint as proof that it did not violate the company’s rules.

Twitter wrote: “We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time.”

Soleimani tweeted: “[You] zombies of the Israeli cyber army who report [Twitter content], as you can see, [my] tweet complies with Twitter’s rules and with international law, and with any other nonsense you can think of…:)). God give you strength. Do not overwork your hearts and kidneys!”

Meanwhile, as WND reported, the Twitter account of the movie “Unplanned,” which exposes Planned Parenthood, was shut down. Twitter claimed the anti-abortion movie’s account was shut down in error. But when it was restored, it was discovered that 50,000 followers had been deleted.