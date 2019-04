(London Independent) Donald Trump has been branded a “threat to our world order” and unworthy of a state visit, after he moved to pull the United States from the international Arms Trade Treaty.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the US president’s plan to quit the agreement regulating arms sales between countries showed he was “nothing but a disgrace to his office”.

In a furious intervention, the shadow cabinet member said Mr Trump’s move was ”the final confirmation that he is not the leader of the free world”.