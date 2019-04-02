U.S. population now 328 million, up 6.31 percent

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – The U.S. population is growing.

“Census Bureau population estimates as of January 1, 2019, found the U.S. population to be 328,231,337 which is up 6.31 percent since the 2010 Census on April 1, 2010,” the federal agency reported Monday.

Texas had the greatest increase in population in the past decade with 3.6 million new residents, followed by Florida (2.5 million), California (2.3 million) and North Carolina (a distant fourth place with 847,884).

Now comes the task of counting them all.

The census has come under the close scrutiny of President Trump, who pines for a citizenship question to be included on the next census. The nine-word question would ask “Is this person a citizen of the United States?” — and Mr. Trump feels that the census itself would be “meaningless” without that simple inquiry. Grassroots groups have pushed back plenty, claiming the question is discriminatory and would intimidate the “immigrant community” and possibly compromise the final tally.