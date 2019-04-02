(BLOOMBERG) – U.S. wage growth rebounded in March following a sluggish start to the year with lower wage workers seeing the highest gains, according to the Glassdoor March Local Pay Report released Tuesday.

Median base pay for full-time workers rose 1.4 percent in March from the same period last year compared with a 1.3 percent rise in February, the report showed. The median base pay for full-time workers in the U.S. increased to $52,748 per year in March 2019.

“What we’ve been seeing in the Glassdoor data is that labor market got off to a rough start at the beginning of the year with the government shutdown, trade uncertainty, the cause and effect of the tax cuts wearing off,” said Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao.

The headwinds should subside and we expect wage growth to accelerate further as the labor market continues tightening, he said.