Ukraine: U.S. ignoring collusion evidence against Hillary, Biden

A Ukrainian prosecutor claims the Trump Justice Department is ignoring evidence his government provided showing Democrats and their allies in his country sought to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Kostiantyn Kulyk, deputy head of the Prosecutor Generals International Legal Cooperation Department, told investigative reporter John Solomon of the Hill that he and other senior law-enforcement officials have been blocked from obtaining visas to travel to the United States.

“We were supposed to share this information during a working trip to the United States. However, the (U.S.) ambassador blocked us from obtaining a visa. She didn’t explicitly deny our visa, but also didn’t give it to us, Kulyk told the Hill.

Last month, the Hill reported Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko ordered an investigation into an allegation that Ukrainians colluded with Hillary Clinton to sway the 2016 election in her favor.

The strategy allegedly was to release “black-ledger files” on the financial maneuverings of then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in Ukraine.

Kulyk told Solomon that Ukrainian businessmen “authorized payments for lobbying efforts directed at the U.S. government” that were made from funds acquired in a money-laundering operation.

“We have information that a U.S. company was involved in these payments,” he said.

He said the company is tied to one or more prominent Democrats.

Included in the evidence are sworn statements from two Ukrainian officials admitting that their agency tried to influence the election in Clinton’s favor.

And, according to Solomon, there are financial records showing a Ukrainian natural gas company routed more than $3 million to accounts tied to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

As vice president, Biden managed U.S.-Ukrainian relations for the Obama administration.

The younger Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holding.

Records, Solomon reported, show Vice President Biden pressured Ukrainian officials in March 2016 to fire the prosecutor who oversaw an investigation of Burisma Holdings.

The prosecutor had planned to interview Hunter Biden about the financial transfers.

Kulyk said Prosecutor General Lutsenko has enough evidence on the former vice president to get a meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Lutskenko said he’s “looking forward to meeting with the attorney general of the United States in order to start and facilitate our joint investigation regarding the appropriation of another $7 billion in U.S. dollars with Ukrainian legal origin.”