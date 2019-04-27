Universe younger, expanding faster than thought

(Business Insider) The universe is younger and expanding faster than we thought, a new study found, scientists think we may have to work on new physics as a result.

A new study lead by Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Adam Riess, found that the universe is expanding 9% faster than previous calcultions that were based on studying the aftermath of the Big Bang.

The study by Riess, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University, was published in Astrophysical Journal this week, and used new measurements from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope to calculate the new expansion rate, which scientist have theorized for years.