'Unplanned' success! Movie stuns industry in 1st weekend

The “Unplanned” movie exposing Planned Parenthood has fought off numerous attacks, including a refusal by networks to sell advertising space, an “R” rating for depicting abortion and refusal of permission to use certain music.

Despite all this, and yet another challenge, it took in more than $6 million over the weekend in 1,059 theaters, doubling expectations. It will appear in about 1,700 this coming weekend.

The additional challenge to the movie was an “error” in Twitter’s massive software system that shut down the movie’s account. After the account was restored, it was discovered that the “error” had deleted 50,000 followers.

“I think it’s outrageous! I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” Ashley Bratcher, the “Unplanned” actress who plays Abby Johnson in the film, told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “I think it’s incredibly suspicious given that we were suspended, then reinstated, then we lost followers, then we have people saying they can’t follow, then my own account was unfollowed from the movie. I couldn’t even follow my own movie.”

Actress Robia Scott talked about her role in the movie:

Matthew West created a music video for “Unplanned”:

“As long as my God holds the world in his hand, there’s no such thing as ‘Unplanned,'” he wrote.

Bratcher’s comments to Fox News:

Fox News reported Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood manager, now has a ministry called And Then There Were None that helps abortion workers get new jobs.

She pointed out Twitter prevented her from following the movie.

“Irony,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I can’t even follow the Twitter account for my own film. It keeps kicking me off.”

At the Federalist, Nicole Russell wrote that the movie will “likely attract and repel moviegoers for the exact same reason.”

“Pro-life advocates will see ‘Unplanned’ and find solidarity and confirmation that their strongest talking points and beliefs are true,” she said. “Pro-choice advocates will likely avoid ‘Unplanned’ and criticize it because of their conviction that abortion is a right, regardless of how it played out in one woman’s personal story.”

She said Christian movies should be “the best art they can, and it shouldn’t always contain explicitly Christian characters, a Christian plot, a Christian script and an overdone Christian theme song.”

She said Johnson agrees.

“The most eye-opening moment in the film is when we watch as Abby participates in an ultrasound-guided abortion, which she had never seen before. The film starts with most of this scene, flashes back several years, then builds to it again. We hear the baby’s heartbeat, see the baby trying to move away from doctor’s forceps, and hear the sound of the suction tube, filling with blood. It’s ghoulish and uncomfortable,” Russell wrote.

On Friday, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh pointed out the boycott by most networks of the movie’s ad campaign and urged people to see it.

“If you are a person who describes yourself as pro-life, and if you’re alarmed over the direction abortion is taking in this country, there’s a movie opening today in a thousand theaters around the country,” he said. “It’s called ‘Unplanned,’ and it really is a takedown of Planned Parenthood. This movie is apparently so effective that nobody will accept any advertising for it, not even Lifetime, the Hallmark Channel, HDTV.”

He continued: “They just don’t want to see Planned Parenthood portrayed this way. Planned Parenthood has protected status. It gets federal money. It’s a member in good standing of the Democrat National Committee and the Democrat Party. So I just wanted let you know that it’s opening today – ‘Unplanned’ – if the subject matter is of interest to you.”