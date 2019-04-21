Unseen undercover abortion videos to go public

An undercover-video investigation that exposed the abortion industry’s sale of body parts of unborn babies will be the focus of a two-week preliminary hearing in a California court.

The case centers on the conflict between the First Amendment-based right of reporters to video people in public places and California’s privacy laws.

California brought the complaint against David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, who released more than a dozen videos in 2015 capturing Planned Parenthood executives and others negotiating for higher prices for body parts.

The videos, which are still available online, prompted some states to pull funding for abortionists and adopt new rules. The U.S. House and Senate investigated and sent referrals for criminal investigation to the Department of Justice.

But the abortionists responded with civil lawsuits against Daleiden and his organization. And they convinced pro-abortion Attorney General Xavier Becerra in California to pursue state privacy violation charges.

The Thomas More Society on Friday it will have lawyers in court Monday for the two-week preliminary hearing on “non-consensual eavesdropping and conspiracy” charges.

California Superior Court Judge Christopher Hite will decide whether Becerra, whose political campaigns have been subsidized by abortionists, can present enough evidence to require Daleiden and associate Sandra Merritt to defend themselves against 15 felony counts at a full-dress jury trial later this year.

“This hearing will mark the first time that the anonymous abortion industry witnesses who complained that they were illegally videotaped will present sworn testimony in court. It will also be the first time that excerpts of the videos – capturing alleged involvement in illegal fetal tissue sales as well as the commission of violent felony crimes against human beings – will be shown in open court,” Thomas More said.

The reference is to videos obtained at a National Abortion Federal meeting that have been suppressed by a federal judge with his own links to Planned Parenthood.

WND reported in January on plans to depose abortion industry executives as part of the case.

The Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, another legal organization defending the undercover reporters’ work, said Planned Parenthood executive Mary Gatter, who famously said wanted a Lamborghini, will be among the people deposed.

“Backed up by legions of attorneys from two national law firms, Planned Parenthood is spending millions of dollars to destroy a young man who exposed fetal tissue trafficking in the abortion industry,” Charles LiMandri, FCDF’s chief counsel, said earlier. “We have no doubt that officials’ testimonies will shed a light on Planned Parenthood’s illegal operations.”

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

One of the videos that has been suppressed by Judge William Orrick includes more details about the industry.

It was available only briefly online.

However, transcripts of comments by abortion executives have been preserved.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation.

In December 2015, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred the Planned Parenthood Federation of American and six regional affiliates to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

Operation Rescue noted little attention was given to the issue under President Obama, but after Donald Trump moved into office, the investigations “appeared to show signs of life.”

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The "Lamborghini" executive:

Paying attention to who's in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a "valid exchange":