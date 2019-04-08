Victim of rapist protected from deportation speaks out

The rape victim of a Somali immigrant whose deportation from Britain last fall was blocked when airline passengers staged a mutiny now is speaking out.

Just 16 years old when she was gang-raped in 2007, the victim had a word for the “bleeding heart” passengers whose badgering of law-enforcement officials resulted in them removing 29-year-old Yaqub Ahmed, 29, from a flight to Istanbul last October.

In a viral video, Ahmed is seen screaming as passengers yell, “Take him off the plane!”

“You think that was a bad scream? Try hearing the screams that I made,” she told The Mail on Sunday, recalling the attack in her North London apartment.

She asked the passengers: ‘How could you defend a rapist? How could you intervene? He was in handcuffs, he was being taken out of the country … who are you people to interfere with justice?”

Shortly before the flight from London’s Heathrow Airport was scheduled to take off, a dozen passengers, unaware of Ahmed’s crime, angrily intervened. The video shows a British man telling fellow passengers: “He says they’re separating him from his family, his family’s here.” Another man jabbed his finger at an official and, drawing his finger across his throat, said: “When he gets to Mogadishu, they’re going to kill him.”

When the Home Office officials removed Ahmed from the plane, one of the passengers shouted: “You’re free man!”

DailyMail.com said the now 27-year-old mother was trembling with a mixture of fear and anger when she recalled watching the video of one of her four attackers being escorted from the plane.

“Fair enough you didn’t know the situation,” she said to the passengers, “but now I hope you feel proud of yourselves because you stopped something that I have waited for for so long: something that made me feel that little bit safer.”

She said her mental health has collapsed since the failed deportation. Already struggling to cope her rape, she now fears traveling more than two miles from her home and has quite a job she loves.

“A lot of the time I just feel hopeless, it’s never going to end, I’m never going to get away from it,” she said. “They need to deport him. How have they allowed this to happen? It’s an absolute farce. I thought there was meant to be victim’s rights. Where are my rights here?”

Ahmed remains in an Immigration Removal Center, DailyMail.com said, at a cost to taxpayers so far of at least 18,000 British pounds, about $23,500. The government still plans to deport him, DailyMail.com said, but he appears to have launched yet another appeal.

In a similar incident in Sweden last July, student Elin Ersson stalled a jetliner from takeoff for two hours because an Afghan immigrant on board was about to be deported. The immigrant had been sentenced for assault, and his asylum application had been rejected.

The student’s video aboard the flight set for takeoff from Gothenburg to Istanbul was viewed nearly 5 million times on Facebook alone.