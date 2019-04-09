Victor Davis Hanson: Is it OK for Trump to spy on Biden campaign?

Historian and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson is asking Americans whether they would permit President Trump’s FBI director to “insert an informant into the campaign of the Democratic presidential nominee.”

“If Joe Biden is the 2020 nominee, will the Trump Justice Department seek FISA warrants to monitor the communications of Biden’s campaign team – in worries that Biden son’s business practices in the Ukraine had earlier compromised Biden who had intervened on his behalf by threatening to cut off aid to Ukraine?” he asked in a column for the website American Greatness.

“Will they investigate Biden’s propensity to hug and kiss under-aged girls?” wrote Davis, a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution and a professor emeritus of Classics at California State University, Fresno.

“Will Trump’s CIA director contact foreign nationals to aid in spying on Biden’s aides? Will National Security Advisor John Bolton request that the names of surveilled Biden campaign officials become unmasked as a way of having them leaked to the media? Will Trump hire a British ex-spy to gather together rumors and gossip about Biden’s previous overseas trips and foreign contacts, especially in the Ukraine, and then see them seeded among the Trump CIA, FBI, Justice Department, and State Department? Is that the sort of country we have now?”

His questions, which followed a recounting of the step-by-step actions by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election, caught the attention of talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday.

“Victor Davis Hanson is asking these questions rhetorically. Nobody in the world thinks the Republicans would ever do what the Democrats did here,” Limbaugh said.

“The Republican FBI would not plant spies in a Democrat campaign, in the Democrat nominee’s campaign. They wouldn’t commission a phony dossier. That’s the whole point. But will the Democrats do it again?” Limbaugh asked.

“The question is, since the Democrats did it this time – and make no mistake, Hillary Clinton did this with the aid and probably initiative of Barack Obama – believe me, none of this could have happened without Obama at least knowing about it. This stuff started in 2015. This stuff started the moment Trump got in the race and started talking about shutting the border, started talking about building a wall, started talking about getting us out of NATO, started talking about NAFTA.”

Limbaugh said Democrats simply were not going to “take any chance,” and they threw everything they could find at Trump.

“And so since it has happened and since to date everybody involved has gotten away with it in terms of not being charged, not having gone to jail, at worst some of them have lost their jobs, but they are still writing books, and they’re getting pensions, and they’re considered heroes by people on their team for the valiant effort in which they engaged. So damn straight it’s gonna happen again.”

Hanson’s long list of attacks on Trump included:

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested recounts in three states won by Trump.

B-list Hollywood celebs tried to convince electors not to support the duly elected candidate in the Electoral College.

More than 60 Democrats in the House voted to bring up impeach charges against Trump.

“Celebrities and politicians hit social media and the airwaves to so demonize Trump that culturally it would become taboo even to voice prior support for the elected president.” The attackers included Madonna, David Crosby, Robert de Niro, Johnny Depp, Snoop Dogg, Peter Fonda and Kathy Griffin.

During the president’s first year in office, the Democrats and the media at various times sought to invoke the 25th Amendment, claiming Trump was so mentally or physically impaired that he was not able to carry out the duties of president. DOJ officials followed with discussions about removing the president from office.

Two-hundred congressional Democrats in late 2018 sued in federal court to remove Trump, claiming he had violated the esoteric Emoluments Clause.

The “Resistance” sought to destroy the Trump presidency by leaking presidential memos, conversations and phone calls.

Michael Avenatti “reintroduced pornographic film star Stormy Daniels to the public. He claimed that Daniels had somehow been tricked into signing a supposedly improper and now invalid non-disclosure agreement.”

Federal law enforcement officials stormed the offices of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in search of incriminating materials. He later pleaded guilty to felonies.

Russia collusion hysteria swept the country.

Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel.

Members of Congress went after Trump’s appointee, Attorney General William Barr.

Then congressional committees sued to force Trump to release at least six years of his private income tax records.

Davis wondered if such actions will be institutionalized.

“Are appeals to impeachment, the 25th Amendment, the Emoluments Clause, the Logan Act, and a Special Counsel the now normal cargo of political opposition to any future elected president?” he asked.

“The final irony? If the CIA, FBI, and DOJ have gone the banana republic way of Lois Lerner’s IRS and shredded the Constitution, they still failed to remove Donald Trump,” he wrote.