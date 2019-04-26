Video surfaces of D.C. cop forcibly handcuffing 9-year-old

(CNN) Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine says his office is reviewing the district’s policies on how police interact with juveniles after a video surfaced this week of a police officer forcibly handcuffing a 9-year-old boy.

The video, which aired on WTTG, shows an officer chasing after a small boy who was leaning against a car and apparently talked back to the officer. Racine called the video “obviously concerning.”

It depicts the boy “being horse-collared by the officer,” DC Councilman Charles Allen told CNN. He said the video would cause “distrust and damage,” for the whole community’s relationship with law enforcement.