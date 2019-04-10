Voter admits fraud? Casts 2nd ballot out-of-state

In an undercover video released by Project Veritas, a New Hampshire resident admitted to voting twice in the 2018 general election.

The investigative group said Robert Bell of Atkinson, New Hampshire, cast an early voting ballot in Florida and voted in person in New Hampshire.

It’s part of the third video in a Project Veritas series “exposing the faces of voter fraud.”

“Voter fraud is real. The integrity of the American electoral system is being undermined,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. “Election insiders, poll workers, and even voters can help Project Veritas expose double voting, ballot harvesting, and voting by illegal aliens.”

Project Veritas said officials from election offices in New Hampshire and Florida confirmed that Bell voted in the 2018 elections.

Bell admits in the video he voted for candidates for federal offices in both states.

He explained he’s a resident of New Hampshire and voted in Florida as well when he was visiting the state for a funeral.

Bell said he hasn’t owned a Florida property “for a couple years” and that he is “still on the voter list” as a registered voter.

Project Veritas noted that in New Hampshire, voting in more than one state is prohibited as a class B felony. Florida law imposes residency requirements to vote.

Federal law punishes double-voting.

1,200 instances of voter fraud

Last month, WND reported, the Heritage Foundation released documentation of nearly 1,200 “proven” instances of voter fraud in just the last couple of years.

In November, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., accused elections officials in his state of violating laws in their vote recount, spotlighted a directive from a state Democratic Party leader he saw as evidence of fraud.

After the 2018 election, Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign sued the Broward County elections supervisor to turn over records regarding how ballots are being counted. He accused election officials of trying to thwart the will of the voters.

Heading into the 2018 elections, Heritage documented that a Colorado woman who died in 2009 was recorded to have voted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. In another of many examples of fraud, a ballot in the name of deceased World War II veteran John Grosso was cast in a 2006 primary election.

Nearly 2 million voters remained on the rolls after their passing, according to a 2012 Pew study.

WND assembled a list of vote fraud reports following the 2012 election, including one in which 108 percent of registered voters in a locale voted for Obama.