What a godless Democratic Party has wrought

For years my trademark closing to the commentaries I’m privileged to pen is the familiar phrase, “Here’s the deal.” It represents a summary conclusion, a takeaway from what I attempted to communicate.

This time I’m flipping the order not to be clever but because I feel compelled to convey something crucial for us to understand at this critical time.

Reprehensible conduct within the Democratic Party and release of the long-awaited Mueller report have brought to the surface once again the necessity of “draining the swamp” in our nation’s capital.

Here’s the deal: The Democratic Party and its allies in an increasingly corrupt media have gone off the rails engaging in an insidious scheme to remove our president. This unrighteous activity is out of step with the majority of fair-minded, freedom-loving, patriotic citizens and demonstrates a desperation that’ll backfire and bring about another defeat for Democrats in 2020.

Identify with this journey?

My parents were dyed-in-the-wool Democrats. We supported John F. Kennedy and voted enthusiastically for Jimmy Carter as a “born-again” president. But like once-Democrat Ronald Reagan said, “I didn’t leave the party; the party left me,” so I soon said with multitudes, “I too am outta’ here!”

An attorney friend of mine told me recently that he always voted Democrat, but he stopped last time around.

My wife and my favorite black preacher, a Marine Corps veteran, graduate of Harvard Law School and adjunct professor of law, E.W. Jackson, challenges Christians to leave the Democratic Party today. He boldly declares, “Let God’s people go!” The bishop believes the time has come for a wholesale exodus.

Being people of discernment

The unconscionable activity of Democratic politicians, officials and the overwhelming leftist-leaning dishonest media coverage of the Trump presidency is causing a backlash from perceptive people. Ratings for CNN and MSNBC have plummeted 30-40 percent; people are abandoning newspapers and publications filled with falsehoods and bias; and formerly faithful Democrats are jumping ship fed up with what they see.

Departing the Democratic Party, though, doesn’t necessarily mean running to the Republican Party. Admittedly, there are deep flaws in the GOP as well as with Trump.

As a discerning Christian, I identify primarily as a Republican because of biblically informed faith and family positions. I am unwaveringly pro-life, pro-traditional marriage, pro-biblical values and pro-Kingdom of God. I think it’s prudent to avoid being in lockstep with the elephant or the donkey but uncompromisingly follow the Lamb!

I pray for our president daily and fast weekly for him, his team and our nation. For over 40 years I’ve served on the board of Intercessors for America, a national ministry calling citizens to pray for our leaders and nation. I regularly echo the words our president proclaimed when he won the election, “Thank God Hillary wasn’t elected!”

Our president is not a politician

I am of the conviction that Donald Trump was God’s provision for our nation at a time when we needed an outsider, not a man pleaser. He is blunt, a businessman and certainly has lots of baggage!

When President Trump says and does things contrary to God’s Word, I don’t self-righteously criticize him and write him off but intentionally pray for him and cite what he’s doing contrary to Scripture. I distinguish between his policies and his personal misdeeds. He reminds me of Winston Churchill quoted in Andrew Roberts’s excellent biography, “I may not be the best practitioner of the Church but I am its best protector.”

I was in a leaders’ gathering in New York prior to Trump’s election where he spoke of a sense of destiny to restore America’s greatness as one nation under God. He spoke of the Bible his mom gave him, his Presbyterian roots, the priority of family and his abstinence from all cigarettes and intoxicants. He passionately stated the necessity of jettisoning the Johnson Amendment intimidating pastors from speaking on critical moral issues in our day.

A man of his word

While in office Donald Trump has kept his word to honor conservative values. He’s been strongly pro-life and pro-Israel; put committed Christians in his Cabinet and constitutionalists on courts throughout America; spoken out against socialism and apocalyptic global warning theories; started rebuilding our military and restoring respect for our veterans; brought about prison reforms; stood strong on legal immigration and national security; plus, initiated tax cuts and economic policies enabling millions of Americans to prosper, especially blacks and Hispanics. Our economy is at the most robust place in decades!

All the while he has been under the most vicious, hateful, unrelenting attacks of any person alive. Since the moment of his election, spiritual powers and principalities have operated through the media and personalities in an attempt to discredit him and perpetuate a false narrative that the election was illegitimate and must be overturned.

The entire Mueller report we endured for two years cost $30-$35 million of our tax money and was not a needed “investigation.” It was in reality a bogus scheme corrupt from the very beginning (multitudes hope this will now be uncovered). There isn’t and there simply never was any Russia-Trump collusion to interfere in the election, obstruction or the slightest bit of evidence found!

The media circus continues with the biased reporting at the New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today. CNN and MSNBC pivot to “save face” after years of false reports. They’ll focus on things like an expletive the president used in a moment of anger. After the incredible emotional exhilaration of achieving an unprecedented victory, President Trump was confronted with “Hate Trumpers” conspiring to see him brought down and the election overturned. How would you have responded?

Be honest. Have you ever yelled in an emotional outburst, vented with an expletive, blurted out something like, “I could slap that guy for what he did!”? Yet it had no basis in reality?

Unmasking the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party historically is the party of slavery, secession and segregation. Remember Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic speech targeted a resistant Democratic Congress to finally act on civil rights legislation?

In the ’60s the party attempted to shed its past and rebrand itself as a party heroically representing the working class, lower-income individuals and those being ignored and repressed. Democrats continue this strategy with their “identity politics,” isolating groups and enticing them with entitlements.

Sadly, the party has evolved into basically a coalition of leftist-leaning, angry obstructionists who are not focused on the well-being of our nation but rather a godless agenda contrary to our heritage as a Judeo-Christian nation. It’s scary to watch it unfold.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian novelist and author of “Crime and Punishment” and “The Brothers Karamazov,” said the Russian Revolution was launched as God was removed. “If there is no God, everything is permitted,” he said.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, was asked, “What made it possible for the Russian Revolution to take place and Communism to rise to power?” His reply: “Men forgot God.”

Ronald Reagan warned us, “If we ever forget that we are ‘One Nation Under God,’ then we will be a nation gone under.”

There is no way to sugarcoat what is transpiring in our nation as we’ve drifted from God. Democratic leaders in concert with dishonest officials and the media have spun a web of deceit attempting to remove a duly elected president of the United States.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh said he has never seen the likes of such a corrupt enterprise as this in his entire lifetime. That is sobering and speaks volumes regarding the gravity of our situation.

Now is the time to recommit to heed God’s directive in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that multitudes awaken, humble themselves and turn back to God before it’s too late. We desperately need God’s intervention so we might experience a Third Great Awakening and see America turn back to God.

As we pray and more and more people awaken to what’s happening at this time, there’s hope on the horizon. God is merciful, loves us steadfastly and waits to “heal our land.”