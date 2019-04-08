What Judge Jeanine should have done to Fox News

Not only am I not applauding Judge Jeanine Pirro’s return to the Fox News lineup; I think her return sends a message of “I’ll take the money and distance myself from the truth.” I tweeted the same thing a few days ago, and now I’m going to elaborate.

I was hoping someone would step up and say what I’m about to say. But, apparently no one is going to risk the wrath of media bigwigs for speaking the truth.

Pirro spoke the God’s honest truth when she addressed Ilhan Omar, the petulant Muslim Democrat hater of Israel and anti-American supporter of terrorist groups.

Last month Pirro was publicly humiliated and suspended for directing significant points to Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi in truthfully saying: “[Omar’s] not getting this anti-Israel sentiment from the Democrat Party. So, if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Think about it. Omar wears the hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

What did Pirro say that wasn’t true? I thought the claim to fame for Fox News was “fair and balanced.” Has Fox News redefined “fair” to mean lying about haters like Omar because she/they are Muslims?

Would Fox News have disrespected Pirro and its viewers by taking the same action had she said Omar is an anti-Semite who is supposedly in Congress to represent the voters in Minnesota? Who instead attacks America, calls our president vulgar names, secretly meets with terrorist Muslim groups for purposes of fundraising, curses Israel and disparages America?

Personally I would have said Omar was a petulant witch (and contrary to the opinion of some I’ve spoken with, “witch” isn’t spelled with a “b”).

I would have pointed out that the foul little hate-filled bigamist who reportedly married her own brother is a blight on America. I would have demanded to know what part of the hate screeds Omar delivers standing in the United States Congress represents the people in Minnesota.

Ahhh, but there is the rub, isn’t it? Omar represents the part of Minnesota that has been taken over by Muslims. So, she is representing her constituents when she rails against Israel. How soon she and her kind forget that if she/they were back where they came from, they would be walking around with flies on them, eating dogs and being stoned for being a tramp – unless marrying your brother is considered honorable in Somalia.

But I digress. The point I feel is important to note is that Pirro surrendered both her dignity and integrity by going back to Fox News with her tail between her legs. Additionally, in so doing she has authorized Muslim groups that sponsor terrorism, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), to ensure that the truth about Muslims is an anemic presentation at Fox News.

Omar, CAIR and all like them are rancid stenotopic calumniators whose sole purpose is to spread the satanic cult of Islam and overrun America.

Judge Pirro could have made a massive statement that would have been echoed around the world, had she used her lawyers to tell Fox News she wasn’t coming back and that she would see them in court for trying to force her to lie to the public in order to remain employed.

The phony mediocre football player Colin Kaepernick is a worthless human being who became a global icon because he cursed America and pretended that he was standing up against the white man and the oppressive United States. The late Muhammad Ali became a beloved hero for being what amounted to a draft-dodger.

Pirro would have been taking a stand for truth. She could have used her powerful voice for good instead of ratings for Fox News.

That would have been the power play of all power plays, and it would have further emboldened the public to stand up and speak out. But, by Pirro hanging her head and quietly returning to Fox News with apologies that were approved by top brass, she sent a message of fear to the public. The public will be fearful to speak out because after all, if Pirro had to genuflect and mea culpa, how can the rest of us be expected to express ourselves?

That’s why I refuse to run ads on my website/blog. That’s why I refuse to take money from PACs and political insiders. It’s why I have refused offers to become part of certain national entities that claim I would be an asset to their programming.

I tell them that no matter how you define it or explain it, being an asset still means someone owns you. No one owns me, and no one owns my message. No one tells me what I can say or when I can say it.

I’m not out to please advertisers or whorish infidels sitting in ivory towers dictating what truth(s) are acceptable.

You the people who are my subscribers either like the truth I share and the way in which I share it, or you do not. But, the one thing you know for sure is that beyond any shadow of doubt you are going to get the truth.

Glenn Beck left Fox News when they tried to silence him, and even though he was a never-Trumper, he saw the light and publicly told his listeners and viewers why he had changed his opinion of President Trump from negative to positive.

Judge Andrew Napolitano seems more like a not-so-closeted Democrat since his return from suspension at Fox News, and I am hardly the only person who knows this. Many viewers have told me their opinion of him today is that he has the hand of management up his jacket, working his mouth.

We need people who are fearless and relentless. We need people to stand up and speak for themselves and the public. Pirro, in my opinion, failed that test. My observation is not personal nor is it intended to be ad hominem. I simply state what should be obvious facts to reasoned observers.

That is why we applaud President Trump. He is not afraid to tell these infectious toxins that believe themselves to be the arbiters of truth to take a long walk on a short plank from a high cliff.

It makes me grimace to say it, but we must now treat everything Pirro says on Fox News as suspect. Her integrity has been compromised for money. She will continue to seem her straight-shooter self, but I assure you she will be loath to speak the unadulterated truth going forward.

Everything she says moving forward will be said with the question in mind – whether or not she will be suspended or publicly reprimanded if she speaks the truth.