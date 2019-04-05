What the church should do more of

If there is a sin the church as a whole is guilty of today, I would say it is prayerlessness.

As a pastor, I have noticed at church that if we announce an upcoming Bible study, attendance will be good. If we announce a future guest speaker whom people like, attendance will be even better. If we announce there will be some special music or a guest artist, attendance might even be stronger. But if we announce that a prayer meeting will be held, what happens? Poof! Attendance goes down.

Do we need more Bible studies and more worship and more guest artists? There is a place for these, of course. But are we above prayer now? Do we think we don’t need to pray?

The Bible says, “You do not have because you do not ask” (James 4:2 NKJV).

There’s a story in the New Testament about a man whose child was dying. He went to Jesus and bowed before him, asking Jesus to touch his son and heal him.

Jesus said, “Unless you people see signs and wonders, you will by no means believe” (John 4:48 NKJV).

What? A man with a dying child came to Jesus with a request, bowing down in reverence and respect, and it almost seemed as though Jesus was dismissing him.

Jesus wasn’t even addressing his words to that man in particular. Rather, he was talking to the others who came to be entertained.

In reality Jesus was testing this man because he wanted him to overcome a hurdle. Sometimes when we pray for something, God allows a hurdle because he wants us to press in. He wants us to keep praying.

And that’s what this father did. He said, “Sir, come down before my child dies!” (verse 50 NKJV).

Jesus essentially told him, “Your son lives. You’re good. You passed the test. You kept praying.”

God loves to bless us, and he wants to bless us, but he’s waiting for us to pray. God can turn things around very quickly, but first we need to pray. God is not going to answer a prayer that we don’t pray.

The Bible tells of a time when the prophet Daniel was praying, and the angel Gabriel appeared to him and said, “Daniel, I have come here to give you insight and understanding. The moment you began praying, a command was given. And now I am here to tell you what it was, for you are very precious to God” (Daniel 9:22–23 NLT).

You know that something is a big deal when Gabriel shows up. He was the one who announced to Mary that she would be the mother of the Messiah. And I love what he said to Daniel: “You are very precious to God” (verse 23 NLT).

Check out Greg Laurie’s books and movies in the WND Superstore

Did you know that you are very precious to God? It is not about worthiness. It is not about merit. We don’t approach God because we deserve to. We never deserve to approach God, and we never will deserve to approach God. But God loves us, and we are beloved to him.

You are loved by God. You are loved by God when you worship him. And you are loved by God when you don’t worship him, although you’re disappointing him when you do that. But you’re still loved by God.

God desires fellowship, friendship, and relationship with every one of us. He doesn’t want anything to sever or separate that communication, even for a moment. We’re beloved to God.

He loves you because Jesus died in your place. The Bible says, “Nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow – not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below – indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38–39).

Nothing will ever separate you from the love of God – nothing or no one. So don’t give up so quickly in prayer. Keep praying.

Are your prayers heard in Heaven? Yes, they are. Why aren’t they all answered quickly? Because God has his timing. Sometimes he will answer your prayers without delay. And sometimes God will say yes, sometimes God will say wait, and sometimes God will say no. So pray about it. That is what Daniel did, and Gabriel himself was dispatched from Heaven with a message for him.

The Bible tells us that Daniel had been praying and confessing not only his sin but also the sin of his people (see Daniel 9:20).

When is the last time that you prayed not just for your needs (and there’s a place for that) but also for someone else?

If you want a personal spiritual revival, then you need to intercede in prayer for others. And if you want to see a revival, then let it start with you. It is so easy to point fingers at what others should be doing, but how about you? Let revival start with you.