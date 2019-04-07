What's good for the goose is good for the gander

When you run for public office, you give up your privacy. It’s the end of being a private citizen. Everything you do or say is up for scrutiny.

The way former Vice President Joe Biden touches women, or how much money you have and where you got it – this is all grist for the mill. We are not a dictatorship and the public has a full right to know about you before they elect you.

That is why not only Donald Trump’s taxes are important for us to know about, but so are Bernie Sanders’. As my mother used to say, “What is good for the goose is good for the gander” and what is good for Donald Trump is also good for Bernie Sanders.

ABC News reported on what Bernie Sanders said about his returns: “As he battled Clinton for the party’s nomination in 2016, Sanders released a brief summary of his federal returns, known as a Form 1040, from 2014. Under pressure from critics and the Clinton campaign, he eventually released his full 2014 federal tax return, filed jointly with his wife, Jane, providing a somewhat clearer picture of his finances from a single year.”

Clinton released eight full years of tax returns on her campaign website, and later released her 2015 tax returns, an effort to pressure Trump to do the same.

“There was this sense he was kicking this can down the road until he was out of the race,” Fallon said of Sanders. “Presumably, when he decided to run this time, he should’ve factored in that this campaign was going to come with an added level of scrutiny.”

Asked when Sanders will release his returns, his campaign pointed ABC News to the senator’s comments on “The Daily Show” Thursday night, where he suggested he may release a decade of federal returns as Tax Day approaches. The Intercept says: “The truth, though, is likely much simpler: By failing to release his tax returns despite repeated promises to do so any minute now, Sanders is being the stubborn curmudgeon he’s always been.”

One possibility behind Sanders’s hesitancy is the returns may show that he made actual money from his book about his 2016 campaign, and is now one of the millionaires (though not billionaires) he routinely calls out.

Then we have the Trump returns. We can only speculate about them; and some of the speculation suggests he did not pay his fair share of taxes, that he lied about his assets and he is not as rich as he says he is. We don’t know – and won’t know unless and until he releases them.

Yahoo News reports: “Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, sent a letter to the IRS on April 3 asking for individual and business tax returns Trump filed from 2013 to 2018. Neal has the authority to make such a request. Congress passed a statute in 1924, following the Teapot Dome scandal, that allows the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain anybody’s tax return from the Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS.”

Trump, of course, is the first president to withhold his tax returns since Richard Nixon began the practice of releasing them in 1973. Trump has said he can’t release his returns because they’re being audited; plus, “They’re very complex. People wouldn’t understand them.”

But audits don’t prevent Trump from divulging the information, and many critics think Trump won’t release his returns because they show aggressive tax dodging, and maybe worse.

So what President Trump did was hire a lawyer, William S. Consovoy, to fight the Democrats in the House of Representatives who made the request on Wednesday, saying he is a private citizen and the president’s personal business flouts “fundamental constitutional constraints.” He said it was an abuse of power to demand the returns. He also said “requests for tax returns must have a legitimate legislative purpose.”

It doesn’t matter if you are Donald Trump the president or Bernie Sanders the candidate. When you run for president, you give up the notion of privacy and your tax returns should be shown to the public. Every president since Nixon has released his tax forms

It’s time for Bernie Sanders (as a candidate) and President Trump to do the same. Former Vice President Biden, not yet a declared candidate, learned this week that nothing is private (such as things relating to #MeToo) when you run, even if you are not declared yet.

Tax returns of a candidate are not private.