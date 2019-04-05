When Christians shouldn't quote the Bible

(Daily Wire) — I have gotten into trouble with some Christians for several of the opinions I expressed during my interview with Ben Shapiro on the Sunday Special. This is the segment that seems to have caused the most blowback. I contend that Christians should not appeal to the Bible when arguing with unbelievers about political and cultural topics. There is no need to quote Scripture when trying to explain, for example, why it’s wrong to kill babies. You don’t need to pull out Genesis to convince someone that a man in a dress isn’t a woman. It’s not necessary to mine the Epistles in order to advocate for free speech rights. And if your interlocutor doesn’t believe in the Bible, then this appeal to authority is not only unnecessary but counterproductive. You have now turned a conversation about logic, reason, or science, into a theological debate with a person who rejects the entire premise of your theology.

Naively, I thought this was a rather obvious point. Apparently not. I have since been accused of “abandoning the Bible” and “denying the Bible’s authority” and “surrendering to the world.” I have also been informed, multiple times, that I am an “idol worshiper” who has made a god out of science and logic. Christians are often accused of being anti-science and anti-logic. I have always rejected this claim. My inbox over the past few days proves that sometimes it’s much closer to true than I would like to believe.