Why is Trump giving nuclear arms to Saudi Arabia?

(VETERANS TODAY) – The fake media has forgotten and Google/Facebook has cleansed all history of Donald Trumps mid-election deals with Saudi Arabia. The best of all was the award of special licenses for “concierge services” inside Saudi Arabia.

This gets right back to Trump family roots, as Trump himself terms it, “running sportin’ ladies.” To the rest of us, its human trafficking for which Trump was taken to civil, not criminal court in New York in 2017 and “settled.” Since that time, the Saudi Royal family has paid Jared Kushner’s bills, saving Jared and Ivanka from bankruptcy. Now they get their nukes.

The Trump regime is officially transferring needed information for Saudi Arabia to produce modern thermonuclear weapons and has seen to it, despite secret demands by anti-proliferation experts at the UN’s IAEA, seen to it Saudi Arabia has tons of weapons grade plutonium and needed nuclear triggers.

The U.S. Department of Energy has always been run by a political hack like former Texas governor Rick Perry. Perry, a longtime shill for the oil industry and paid anti-environmentalist, with absolutely no knowledge of nuclear energy, now oversees America’s nuclear weapons program and authorized personally the transfer of technology now exposed as pure weapons tech, nothing else.