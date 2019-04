(HAARETZ) — The first time Ross Beroff met Michael Steinhardt, the megadonor offered him and a young woman $100 to go into a corner and talk alone for 15 minutes. If the impromptu couple ended up getting married, Steinhardt said, he would pay for their honeymoon.

At the time, Beroff was a college student and didn’t think about how awkward the offer may have felt for the woman in question.