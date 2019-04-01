Will McCabe ever be prosecuted? Congress wants update

Two members of Congress have asked Attorney General Bill Barr for an update on the prosecution of Andrew McCabe, who was fired as deputy director of the FBI for lying.

“The Justice Department Office of Inspector General referred McCabe’s lack of candor to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia almost a year ago,” said the letter from Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

“McCabe’s pattern of lies to FBI and OIG officials was particularly troublesome because they were intended to cover up media leaks that would benefit McCabe personally and professionally.

“Especially in context of other outrageous conduct by senior FBI officials – including former Director James Comey, former FBI General Counsel James Baker, former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, and former FBI assistant general counsel Lisa Page – public transparency about the McCabe referral is vital to restoring the FBI’s integrity,” the congressmen wrote.

WND reported last fall a grand jury investigated his role in unauthorized disclosures to the Wall Street Journal.

McCabe had been accused of leaking the information in defense of claims that he ordered bureau investigators to “stand down” in their probe of the Clinton Foundation.

In April 2018, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz accused McCabe of lying under oath to government officials regarding his disclosures to reporters.

McCabe was fired March 16, 2018, by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, hours before he was to retire with a pension.

Horowitz sent a criminal referral for McCabe to the U.S. Attorney’s office regarding the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

In addition, FBI sources and a congressional official have claimed McCabe gave a “stand-down” order regarding the opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state through which she transmitted classified information.

The order was made shortly after the New York Times broke the news in March 2015 that Clinton used a personal email account to conduct State Department business, the sources told investigative reporter Sara Carter. The FBI Washington Field Office began probing the matter while McCabe was overseas. When he learned of the investigation, he expressed his displeasure with the agents, the sources said.

“McCabe tried to steer people off the private email investigation and that appears to be obstruction and should be investigated,” a former FBI official with knowledge of the investigation told Carter.

The source said that if the information on the stand-down order is obtained by the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, “that could bring a whole lot of other troubles to McCabe.”

McCabe also has been accused of creating a conflict of interest when the FBI investigated the Clinton email scandal while his wife received some $600,000 in political campaign donations from Clinton’s friends.

Eleven lawmakers, led by Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., had asked for an investigation of McCabe’s testimony regarding the Wall Street Journal leak.

It was a year ago this month that the DOJ IG accused McCabe of lying.

The IG found McCabe “lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions” in connection with a disclosure to the Wall Street Journal in violation of FBI codes.

The new letter explains that McCabe’s decision to open an “obstruction investigation” against the president was for “pretextual” reasons and he really wanted to retaliate against Donald Trump.

“McCabe’s actions here are consistent with his other questionable conduct during his FBI tenure,” the letter said, citing revealing information, leaking information, confirming an FBI investigation, lying under oath and more.