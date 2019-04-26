Will Michelle be the belle of the Democratic field?

A few days ago, Rush Limbaugh, on his radio program, was discussing a theory that Michelle Obama may be thinking about throwing her hat into the presidential ring. He discussed how it might happen and why.

Personally, I don’t think there’s any way this will happen. I’ll give my thoughts on this later in the column.

But first I liked to do a quick recap of the few current front-runners – Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. All have issues that should disqualify them from even consideration by the leftist base.

Bernie is old and white and a millionaire. That’s three strikes, and he should be out. If he were a Republican, he would by vilified by all leftists. Luckily for him, he’s not. He calls himself a socialist, but he’s not that either.

Bernie is actually a classic communist – two faced. He, like leftist Hollywood elites, preaches a lifestyle he doesn’t live. But he’s also a walking, talking paradox. Bernie didn’t get rich on the backs of the proletariat, as all other communist leaders have. He did it through the dreaded private sector. He wrote a book and made a bunch of money, which he evidently kept. One would expect this of a communist leader, but not a self-avowed socialist. A socialist would live by the creed of spreading the wealth and happily give away his ill-gotten capitalist-pig gains. A communist leader would keep everything for himself, own several houses and fly on private jets.

Regarding his book proceeds, he insists: “So again, I don’t apologize for writing a book that was number three on the New York Times best-seller, translated into five or six languages and that’s that. I wrote a best-selling book,” Sanders said then. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

Well, no you can’t Bernie. Not in the world you envision. You can, but the workers of the world can’t – even if they did unite.

On to Uncle Joe Biden.

Biden seems far too reasonable for the modern Democratic base. Check that. He’s as crooked as Hillary; that’s just my opinion. But his problems are that he too is old and white, like Bernie. It’s ironic that the two current front-runners – who are swamping the rest of the pack within the “Party of Diversity,” by a factor of at least 2 or 3 – are exactly the opposite of what the base claims they want.

Unlike Bernie, with his loud, brash and gruff mannerisms, Joe is relatively soft-spoken, which makes him sound more cerebral. He’s not, but just sounds more reasoned, possibly reminding millennials of their favorite university professor. But he’s twice a failed presidential candidate and one who will likely not even receive the support of the Obamas. And he’s old and white.

And then there’s the law-and-order candidate, Kamala Harris, who’s locked up her share of Latino illegals. Not good. Worse is the recent discovery that her ancestor was not a slave, but a slave owner. You just have to sit back and drink in the irony.

This is apparently not a recent revelation to the California senator, which explains why she said this during her kick-off speech: “America’s story has always been written by people who can see what can be, unburdened by what has been.”

I think the leftist base would disagree, as they are hopeless burdened “by what has been.”

This alone should disqualify her, yet she’s currently running third or fourth, depending on the poll, although well behind the two old white guys.

And finally to Michelle my belle (h/t: Rush Limbaugh). Rush posited that it’s Barack who wants back in, so he’ll convince Michelle to run.

“I think The One is sitting there seething over the dismantling of his agenda and the Trump verbal assault on it every day. But he can’t run again.”

He explains that if Michelle were to get in, she wouldn’t do it now, or any time soon. She would wait, allowing the others to consume themselves, picking off the competition one by one. Then finally, in the 11th hour, she would announce and sweep to the nomination.

But she won’t get in. Beating Trump in the general election will be no slam dunk, and it must be for her to get in. The Obama legacy is too important to them to suffer a loss, and a loss to someone they consider a “buffoon” would be devastating, possibly ruining any chance for a later run.

In other words, the left will likely nominate an old white guy or the descendent of a slave owner. So much for the diversity party. The irony is indeed rich.