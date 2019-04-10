Attorney general: 'I think spying did occur'

Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday confirmed the reason for his review of how the Obama administration launched the investigation of now-debunked claims of Trump collusion with Russia.

“I think spying did occur,” he told senators.

.@SenatorShaheen asks Barr about reports he’s launched an investigation into officials who investigated Trump “I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” he says, echoing baseless right-win conspiracy theories. “I think spying did occur.” Shaheen is left speechless pic.twitter.com/G1fcAF2Irh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2019

“This is something that I was confident was gonna happen when Barr was confirmed,” said radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh. “He knows there was spying. He knows who the spies were. He knows who the informants were who were planted in the Trump campaign.

“We finally got the guy who’s gonna dig into this. … This guy cares about the judicial system. … He understands exactly what happened here, as we all do.”

“They’re quaking in their boots in the homes of [James] Comey and [Andrew] McCabe and [John] Brennan.

“Any investigation that is worth its weight in salt is going to reveal media complicity,” Limbaugh added.

The Russia probe started by the FBI and DOJ turned into special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump’s campaign, and he concluded there was no collusion.

What is already known is that the Mueller probe was sparked by Democratic operatives in the former administration. Justice Department and FBI officials took an opposition research document funded partly by Hillary Clinton and used its “salacious” and “unverified” claims as court evidence to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

It was the Obama administration simply weaponizing the government against a political opponent, critics charged.

Barr was asked why was the review of the investigation was being done.

“For the same reason we’re worried about foreign influence in elections,” he explained.

“We want to make sure that during … I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal, a big deal. The generation I grew up in which was the Vietnam war period people were all concerned about spying on antiwar people and so forth by the government. There were a lot of rules put in place to make sure there’s an adequate basis before our law enforcement agencies get involve in political surveillance.

“I’m not suggesting that those rules were violated but I think it’s important to look at that, and I’m not just talking about the FBI necessarily, but intelligence agencies more broadly.”

He was pressed, “You’re not suggesting though, that spying occurred?”

Barr said, “I don’t … well … I guess you could … I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur.”

The Senate chamber went totally silent.

WND reported Tuesday Barr confirmed a review of the investigation of the Trump campaign was underway.

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., asked Barr on Tuesday if he was working to find out how the investigation began and who was responsible.

The congressman argued that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court can authorize surveillance only if probable cause exists.

Barr replied: “The office of the Inspector General has a pending investigation of the FISA process in the Russia investigation. I expect that will be completed in May or June.”

He also said he is doing his own review of “all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation during the summer of 2016.”

And Barr confirmed he will review the criminal referrals issued by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

“If there’s a predicate for an investigation,” he said, “It’ll be conducted.”