A Wisconsin church is using and distributing marijuana as a sacrament, and some city officials are trying to stop it.

To most people, it’s weed, but church co-founder Jesse Schworck considers it a religious sacrament and part of the worship at a Rastafarian church in an old storefront near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Its members use and distribute marijuana freely. That’s really the only requirement for membership.