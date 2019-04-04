Woman loses job after confronting MAGA-hat-wearing Starbucks customer

(San Francisco Chronicle) A woman who said she confronted a man for wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Palo Alto Starbucks was fired from her job at a nearby music store.

On Monday, Rebecca Parker Mankey took pictures of a man wearing a MAGA hat, and wrote in a Facebook post that she “called the entire Starbucks to order and yelled at him.”

“He will never forget me and will think seriously about wearing that hat in my town ever again,” she wrote. “If you see him in this hat, please confront him. You do not want to be the person who didn’t speak up as we slipped into fascism.”