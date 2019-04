(FOXNEWS) — A 20-year-old woman in Dallas, Tex., rushed to the hospital after waking one morning with a bumpy rash on her hands, arms, legs, scalp and torso. She was later informed the unusual skin lesions were caused by a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

The woman, whose case was documented last week in The New England Journal of Medicine, arrived at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas with muscle aches, fever and pain in both of her ankles in addition to the rash.