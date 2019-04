(National) When Munira Abdulla fetched her son Omar, 4, from school and began the drive to their Al Ain home in 1991, she could not have known she would not see him again for 27 years.

Their vehicle collided with a school bus, leaving Ms Abdulla with a serious brain injury. Omar – cradled by his mother before the impact – escaped with a bruise to the head.

Ms Abdulla, 32 at the time, was left in a coma and doctors believed she would probably never open her eyes again. That was until last year, when she regained consciousness in a German hospital room.