(FOXNEWS) — A woman who sparked a national uproar after berating a 74-year-old man wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap at a San Francisco-area coffee shop earlier this month was reported missing Friday, authorities said.

Rebecca Parker Mankey, 46, didn’t return to her Palo Alto home after a trip to Lake County, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. She is believed to be in Aberdeen, Wash., based on cell phone activity that placed her there. Investigators believe Mankey was hiding out amid the negative attention received from the coffee shop incident.