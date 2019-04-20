Woman who sent man 159K texts says 'ridiculous' she's in jail

(Fox News) A Phoenix woman accused of harassing a man with more than 150,000 text messages — in one, she threatened to turn his kidneys into sushi — reportedly thinks its “ridiculous” that she’s been jailed for the alleged actions.

“I can’t believe that it turned into this. I can’t believe that I’m actually in jail over some text messages,” Jacqueline Ades said in an interview with The Arizona Republic.

Ades reportedly met the unidentified Paradise Valley man via Luxy, a dating site for millionaires. The two went on one date, but Ades allegedly became infatuated and continued to pursue him. However, the man, said to be the CEO of a skin care products company, was not interested in a relationship.