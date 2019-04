(Daily Mail) Workers may have found 27 more human graves near notorious Florida reform school shuttered in 2011, where children were said to have been locked in chains, beaten and sexually abused.

‘Anomalies consistent with possible graves’ were uncovered at the site of the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in the Florida Panhandle city of Marianna.

Department of Environmental Protection workers made the discovery as they were preparing to clean up fuel storage 500 feet adjacent to Boot Hill Cemetery, Miami Herald reports.