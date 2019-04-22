Yes, Obama's 'Easter worshippers' label matters

(Daily Wire) — When Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted about “art and architecture” during the Notre Dame fire, I defended her against the criticism it drew from Christians who accused her of pointedly ignoring the spiritual significance of the building. I thought the tweet was perfectly normal and acceptable, and I don’t really expect a Muslim woman to find any spiritual significance in a building meant for Christian worship. To my mind, that outrage — if we can call it an outrage — was overblown.

But “Easter worshippers” is a different thing entirely. Responding to the slaughter of hundreds of Christians during Easter attacks by radical Islamic terrorists, a number of prominent Democratic politicians chose to issue statements that glaringly omit any direct mention of the faith identity of the victims.

Barack Obama said this: “The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.”