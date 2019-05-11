1981 Brinks armored truck robber released from prison

(CNN) Judy Clark, a former radical activist who spent nearly 40 years in jail for her role in a 1981 robbery of a Brink’s armored truck in suburban New York, was released from prison Friday, a corrections official said.

Now 69, Clark was convicted of murder in the Nyack, New York, robbery that left security guard Peter Paige and Nyack police officers Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown dead. She was granted parole last month.

“While this is a wonderful day for Judy Clark and her family, she recognizes that news of her release may cause upset to the victims’ families and wants to express her ongoing concern for these communities,” Clark’s family said in a statement. “She plans to live her life outside, as she did inside, in atonement for the harm she caused.”