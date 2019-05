(CNBC) — Americans are feeling mostly good about their finances, according to data recently published by analytics firm Gallup. At the start of 2019, in fact, their optimism “reached levels not seen in more than 16 years,” Gallup found. Nearly 70% expected to be financially better off in a year.

About 56% describe their current financial situation as “good” or “excellent,” the data shows, which is an increase of 10% from 2015 and the highest score since 2002.